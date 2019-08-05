G2K writes political ombudsman over Waite's 'disgraceful' comments
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Stephen Edwards, President of Generation 2000, the young professional affiliate of the Jamaica Labour Party, has written to Political Ombudsman Donna Parchment Brown, complaining about what he described as "disgraceful and demeaning"comments made by the People's National Party's (PNP) Basil Waite.
Edwards, in his letter, said Waite's utterances on a political platform in St Elizabeth on Sunday, July 21 were "highly unacceptable and unbecoming of anyone who intends to become a candidate in any election at any level in Jamaica".
He said this act is the latest of a series of “detestable” public statements made by PNP spokespersons that have seemingly gone unaddressed by the party's leadership.
“The reluctance to curtail these inexcusable actions raises serious concerns that the Opposition, in their growing desperation, are causing political tensions to rise,” he continued.
Edwards further argued that Waite's comments “trample on the principles of political tolerance and respect,” and asked the political ombudsman to intervene in the matter.
