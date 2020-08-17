GKMS closes Port Henderson location due to possible COVID-19 exposure

KINGSTON, Jamaica — GraceKennedy Money Services (GKMS), which operates Bill Express, FX Trader and Western Union, has temporarily closed its Port Henderson Plaza branch in Portmore, St Catherine following a possible COVID-19 exposure.

The entity said the decision was taken out of an abundance of caution, and in a bid to protect the health and safety of its team and customers.

The company advised that the location will undergo extensive sanitising and deep cleaning, and will be reopened once approved to do so by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

In the interim, the company is encouraging customers to conduct business at any of the following locations within Portmore:

Thelmars Pharmacy Co Ltd at Shop 31, Portmore Town Centre and 35A Passage Fort Drive

Paper Gold Ltd at Shop 18, Portmore Pines Plaza

Portmore Mall Pharmacy Ltd at Portmore Mall, Shop #1D

Joong Supermarket & Wholesale at 68 Newland Road, Bridgeport

K&C Superette on Old Braeton Road, Duck Pen

K&D Fones International Ltd at 14B Cedar Crest Plaza, Gregory Park

K & M Meats at 9E Cookson Pen, Naggo Head

Cost Club Ltd — Mega-Mart at Lot A-E Portmore Parkway

BG's Inc at 45 Passage Fort Drive, Waterford

Customers are also being reminded that they may useGKMS online services to pay bills and receive or send money transfers. Those who wish to pay bills may do so by using BillExpressOnline.com. To receive money transfers to bank accounts, customers can register at gkmsonline.com/digital-registration/, and to send a money transfer over the phone, customers may call the GKMS customer service centre at 876-926-2454.

GKMS said it will advise of any relevant updates, as it continues to serve its stakeholders, while ensuring that their health and safety remain priority.