Gas prices up $0.27 ; diesel up $0.20

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, August 1, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.



87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $132.25 and $135.09 per litre, respectively, up by $0.27 each.



Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $134.02 per litre following a increase of $0.20 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $0.65, and will be sold for $138.57 per litre.



Meanwhile, kerosene inreased in price by $0.66 and will be sold for $113.78 per litre.



Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $38.63 per litre, down by $0.70 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $40.12 per litre after an decrease of $0.71.



Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.