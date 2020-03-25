Gas prices down $0.50; diesel down $0.20

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, March 26, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.



87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $124.18 and $127.02 per litre, respectively, down by $0.50 each.



Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $123.05 per litre following a decrease of $0.20 while ultra-low sulphur is down by $0.10 and will be sold for $127.99 per litre.



Meanwhile, kerosene decreased in price by $0.40 and will be sold for $102.45 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $39.39 per litre, down by $0.15 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $45.44 per litre after a decrease of $0.25.



Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.