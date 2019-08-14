Gas prices down $3.06; diesel down $2.04

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, August 15, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $126.19 and $129.03 per litre, respectively, down by $3.06 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $129.44 per litre following a decrease of $2.04 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is down by $2.05, and will be sold for $133.58 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene decreased in price by $2.71 and will be sold for $108.56 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $38.49 per litre, down by $0.99 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $41.35 per litre after a decrease of $0.65.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.