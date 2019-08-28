Gas prices up $1.63; diesel up $1.46

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, August 29, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $128.20 and $131.04 per litre, respectively, up by $1.63 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $132.29 per litre following an increase of $1.46 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $1.62, and will be sold for $136.76 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $1.70 and will be sold for $111.66 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $39.63 per litre, up by $1.81 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $42.15 per litre after an increase of $2.45.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.