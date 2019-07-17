Gas prices up $3.00; diesel up $3.03

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the price of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, July 18, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.



87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $134.98 and $137.82 per litre, respectively, up by $3.00 each.



Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $135.65 per litre following a increase of $3.03 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $3.01, and will be sold for $139.48 per litre.



Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $3.06 and will be sold for $115.41 per litre.



Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $39.24 per litre, up by $1.28 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $41.94 per litre after an increase of $1.64.



Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.



