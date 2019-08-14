UPDATE: Gayle blasts 72 before rain again halts 3rd ODI vs India
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago (AFP) — Chris Gayle bludgeoned 72 off just 41 balls as West Indies reached 158 for two off 22 overs before rain brought the third and final match of their one-day series against India at the Queen's Park Oval to a halt on Wednesday.
Gayle, 39, went into the match having become the West Indies leading scorer in one-dayers in the second game at the weekend.
On Wednesday, he hit five sixes and eight fours as he and fellow opener Evin Lewis (43) put on 115 for the first wicket.
India hold an unassailable 1-0 lead following the 59-run win via the DLS method in the second ODI at the same venue on Sunday.
Rain forced the abandonment of the first match in Guyana as a no-result last week.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy