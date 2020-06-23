Germany orders first local COVID-19 lockdown since easing
BERLIN, Germany (AFP) — German authorities on Tuesday ordered a new lockdown for an entire district — the first since easing coronavirus restrictions and a major setback to hopes of a swift return to normality.
"For the first time in Germany, we will return an entire district to the measures that applied several weeks ago," Armin Laschet, state premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, said.
"We will reintroduce a lockdown in the district of Guetersloh," he said, adding that the restrictions that cover 360,000 people and will be valid until at least June 30.
The move came after a coronavirus outbreak at a slaughterhouse in the town of Rheda-Wiedenbrueck that has left more than 1,500 workers out of a total of nearly 7,000 infected
The outbreak in Germany's most populous state is the biggest since the country began lifting the lockdown in early May.
The new lockdown means a return to measures first introduced in March, with cinemas, museums, concert halls, bars, gyms, swimming pools and saunas shut down, Laschet said.
Several outbreaks at slaughterhouses, not just in Germany but also in France, have put a spotlight on the working and housing conditions facing the workers — many of whom come from Romania or Bulgaria.
But Germany has also seen new coronavirus clusters in residential buildings in Lower Saxony and Berlin, where 370 families living in high-rise flats were placed under quarantine in one neighbourhood last week.
With new infection rates sharply down from highs in March and a death toll significantly lower than those of its neighbours, Germany became the first major EU country to begin easing virus restrictions about seven weeks ago.
But Chancellor Angela Merkel has repeatedly warned against complacency before a viable vaccine is found.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy