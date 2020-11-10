Golding sworn in as Opposition leader

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Newly elected President of the People's National Party, Mark Golding, has been sworn in.

Governor General, Sir Patrick Allen, presented the Opposition leader with the Instrument of Appointment at Kings House a short while ago.

Golding, the Member of Parliament for St Andrew Southern, was elected the sixth president of the PNP on Saturday, defeating Member of Parliament for St Ann South Eastern Lisa Hanna by 296 votes.

He takes over from former President Dr Peter Phillips, who announced he was stepping down on September 4 following the party's crushing defeat in the general elections.

During the swearing-in ceremony, Golding said: “I am grateful to all those who had the trust and confidence in me to provide this opportunity to serve my country Jamaica in this new role.”