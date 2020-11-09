Golding to be sworn in as Opposition leader tomorrow

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Newly elected President of the People's National Party (PNP) Mark Golding is to be sworn in as Leader of the Opposition tomorrow at Kings House by Governor General, Sir Patrick Allen.

The swearing in will be done at an intimate ceremony due to COVID-19 protocols.

Golding, the Member of Parliament for St Andrew Southern, was elected president of the PNP on Saturday, defeating Member of Parliament for St Ann South Eastern Lisa Hanna by 296 votes.