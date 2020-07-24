Gonzalo continues to approach Windward Islands; Hanna to strengthen

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tropical Storm Gonzalo is moving toward the west near 22 kilometres per hour with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h, according to the 5:00 am update from the Meteorological Service of Jamaica.

At that time, it was located near latitude 10.0 degrees North, longitude 51.8 degrees West.

Met Service said a westward to west-northwestward motion with an increase in forward speed is expected through the weekend and the centre of Gonzalo could approach the southern Windward Islands tonight and move across these islands Saturday and into the eastern Caribbean Sea Sunday.

With some strengthening forecast during the next day or two, there is still a chance that Gonzalo could become a hurricane before reaching the Windward Islands.

However, the storm is expected to weaken after it moves into the Caribbean Sea then dissipate by the middle of next week.

A hurricane watch has been issued for Barbados and St Vincent and the Grenadines, while a tropical storm warning is in effect for several places, including St Lucia, Tobago and Grenada.

Gonzalo is not a threat to Jamaica at this time but the Met Service said it will continue to monitor the progress of this system.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Hanna is expected to strengthen today and should make landfall along the Texas coast within the warning area on Saturday.

It has maximum sustained winds are near 65 km/h with higher gusts and strengthening is expected until the system makes landfall.

Met Service said steady weakening is expected after Hanna moves inland.