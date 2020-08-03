Gov't, Opposition sign National Consensus on Crime

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Leader of the Opposition, Dr Peter Phillips this morning signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the National Consensus on Crime.

The MOU outlines the steps that must be taken for a sustainable reduction in crime, inclusive of milestones and agreements on a monitoring and reporting mechanism.

“We have agreed a set of initiatives and actions that will be implemented as quickly and decisively as possible,” Holness tweeted following the Crime Consensus Summit at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston.

“Should further measures be necessary, we will act with equal resolve as we work together to free the nation of the scourge of crime.

“This plan rests on three points; agreement on the necessary actions, widespread buy-in across multiple stakeholders with regard to the way forward, and a bipartisan commitment to implement the plan,” the prime minister said.

Priority areas of focus under the MOU include dismantling and eliminating criminal gangs; normalising and reintegrating troubled communities; preventing corruption, collusion and money laundering; and reforming and modernising the police and justice system.

Other signatories to the MOU include the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce; Jamaica Council of Churches; Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ); Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions (JCTU); Jamaica Umbrella Group of Churches, among others.

The MOU comes as the security forces maintain states of public emergency in Hanover, St James, Westmoreland, Clarendon, St Catherine, Kingston East, Kingston Central, Kingston Western, and St Andrew South.