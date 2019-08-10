Gov't acting quickly to rebuild National Children's Home after fire — PM
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says his Administration will be acting quickly to rebuild the Jamaica National Children's Home in Papine, St Andrew where a fire broke out yesterday evening.
Sections of the facility, which housed 41 children, were destroyed in the blaze. Loss is estimated at $150 million.
None of the wards were hurt in the fire.
The prime minister, in a social media post this morning, said the children will be temporarily rehoused while the facility is rebuilt.
“I had the opportunity to speak with some of the children last night; they are all very smart and outspoken and in good spirits despite the unfortunate events of the evening,” he added.
Noting that this is the third fire at a children's home in the past two years, Holness said the Government “will be taking a closer look at State homes to ensure that our wards are safely housed”.
