Gov't focused on Jamaica's economic recovery, says Holness

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has sought to assure that the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Government is focused on Jamaica's economic recovery despite a series of governance controversies dogging the Administration.

“We will remain focused on ensuring that our economy recovers, that this society recovers from the pandemic, stronger. We as a country must recover stronger,” he commented yesterday at a meeting of the Area Council One of his Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) at the Girl Guides headquarters on Waterloo Road in Kingston.

Holness admitted that some of the headlines on the issues involving ministers have raised concerns among JLP supporters.

However, he said that he was confident that the constitution of the supporters of the JLP is that of “a right thinking and reasonable person” who would recognise when there is need for some action.

“There is, at least, a general understanding of the nervousness that can take place. But this is a solid Government. I don't panic. I have my hands firmly on the wheel of Government of this country,” he stated.

Holness also noted that his Government, on assuming power, did not inherit a “vehicle” that had the latest engine of scrutiny, oversight and probity.

“We never inherited a vehicle with the drive chain of an economy that is revving. We never inherited a vehicle with comfortable seats to carry the people with social amenities and services. We have taken a vehicle that we have inherited with all the challenges and all its faults, and we are repairing and improving the vehicle while we are driving it, and we are going to take that vehicle into the fourth industrial revolution,” he said.

“We will not allow the prosperity that is to come to pass this country by, as it passed us by in years gone by,” he added.

The JLP's Area Council One consists of all 15 constituencies in Kingston and St Andrew and is chaired by the Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie.