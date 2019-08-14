Gov't to partner with private sector on video technology for traffic surveillance
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Cabinet has given approval for a framework to engage the private sector in partnership for the implementation of a programme of advanced video enforcement technology, to improve road safety through changed driver behaviour.
This is contained in a Minister Paper tabled in the House of Representatives recently.
The document notes that among the key elements is the use of video technology to detect red light infractions, speeding, prohibited turns, and improper lane use.
The Ministry Paper further states that providers are to be allowed access to monitor vehicle databases only to the extent required for operation of the system and under strict confidentiality requirements.
Other key elements include: compensation to key providers to be negotiated within each agreement, aligned to the successful collection of penalties derived from the use of their system; a comprehensive programme of public education is to be developed; and an oversight committee is to be established to monitor the operations, technology and other related elements of the use of electronic enforcement.
The Ministry Paper says the Government is to determine the locations for deployment, based on the road safety imperative. It also states that data security is to be of paramount importance.
“The proposed electronic surveillance system will be developed to detect breaches or violations of the provisions of the Road Traffic Act, through the use of unmanned electronic devises, and will result in the sanctioning of the owner or driver of the motor vehicle being operated in violation of the Act and Regulations,” the documented says.
It further notes that the system will assist in the execution of the enforcement and legislative components of the National Road Safety Policy.
