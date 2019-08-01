Education ministry spending $817m on textbooks, other school resources
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information will be spending approximately $817 million to provide textbooks and appropriate electronic and other supplies to support the National Standards Curriculum and other curricula at grades 1 to 13, for the upcoming academic year.
Minister with responsibility for Education, Karl Samuda, yesterday informed during his contribution to the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives that distribution of these resources will commence in August.
Meanwhile, Samuda said that the ministry had introduced a pilot programme for the repair of damaged and worn furniture in the 2018/19 Academic Year, and that the pilot ended this month to make way for the full roll-out of the programme.
Under the project, the ministry selected two schools from each parish that have a woodwork and metalwork department. These 28 schools are known as repairer schools.
In addition, each school is paired with a number of neighbouring schools that have furniture to be repaired, and is given just over $1.5 million per year to complete the repairs.
So far, 6,868 pieces of furniture have been repaired at a cost of $19.65 million.
“The cost to replace the furniture would have been $28.1 million. Roughly, $9 million was saved from this project,” Samuda told the House.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy