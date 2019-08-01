Education ministry spending $817m on textbooks, other school resources

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information will be spending approximately $817 million to provide textbooks and appropriate electronic and other supplies to support the National Standards Curriculum and other curricula at grades 1 to 13, for the upcoming academic year.

Minister with responsibility for Education, Karl Samuda, yesterday informed during his contribution to the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives that distribution of these resources will commence in August.

Meanwhile, Samuda said that the ministry had introduced a pilot programme for the repair of damaged and worn furniture in the 2018/19 Academic Year, and that the pilot ended this month to make way for the full roll-out of the programme.

Under the project, the ministry selected two schools from each parish that have a woodwork and metalwork department. These 28 schools are known as repairer schools.

In addition, each school is paired with a number of neighbouring schools that have furniture to be repaired, and is given just over $1.5 million per year to complete the repairs.

So far, 6,868 pieces of furniture have been repaired at a cost of $19.65 million.

“The cost to replace the furniture would have been $28.1 million. Roughly, $9 million was saved from this project,” Samuda told the House.