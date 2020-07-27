Grand Gala goes virtual due to COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has announced that due to concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, there will be no Grand Gala this year inside the National Stadium.

Instead, the ministry will be organising a virtual show.

“To compensate for that and to ensure that we commemorate our independence in fine style, we've created a wonderful virtual show – the Jamaica 58 Independence Spectacular, which will be broadcast LIVE on Independence Day from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm,” said Grange.

The minister also appealed for public support of the Jamaica Festival Gospel Song competition, which will climax next Sunday, August 2.

Like the 2020 Jamaica Festival Song competition, which was won by Buju Banton, the winner for the gospel competition will be selected by public vote.

Buju Banton emerged winner of the Festival Song competition yesterday with his song titled, 'I Am A Jamaican' following a public vote.

The winning song earned a total of $3 million in cash prizes to be divided among the singer, writer and producer.

In his first comments after being named winner of the competition, Buju Banton said:

“I want to congratulate the true winners tonight. Everyone who participated in this competition: you're all winners. I was happy to share the stage with you all. But for me the true winners tonight are the Sunbeam Boys' Home”.

The Reggae star will donate his winnings to the children's home.

Grange said she was happy with the decision to have the public select the winner.

“We put the power to choose the Jamaica Festival Song into the hands of the public and I am happy to see how much Jamaicans warmed to that idea,” said Minister Grange, adding “I am satisfied to see the renewed interest in the Jamaica Festival Song Competition after years of hard work to revitalise our national celebrations.”

Papa Michigan of Michigan and Smiley fame placed second with his entry 'Jamaica Dance', while the actress and television presenter, Sakina, placed third with 'We are Jamaica'.

Grange thanked everyone, especially artistes and songwriters, who “played a part in making this year's Jamaica Festival Song Finals a resounding success.”

According to Grange: “The success of this year's competition has provided us with the perfect springboard to soar to even greater heights. I anticipate even more exciting times ahead.”