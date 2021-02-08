Grange hails Les Laing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Olivia Grange, has expressed sadness at the passing of the Jamaican Olympic legend Leslie 'Les' Laing.

Les Laing was part of the famous 4x400m relay team that won gold for Jamaica at the 1952 Olympic Games in Helsinki, setting a new Olympic and World Record.

Grange said: “Les Laing was a true Jamaican sports hero. He was one of the pioneers on whose shoulders many of our athletes stand as they take on the world and win. There is no doubt that Les Laing and his contemporaries have been the lasting inspiration for a lot of what Jamaica has achieved in sports.

“Les Laing, Arthur Wint, Herb McKenley and George Rhoden showed us all what we could achieve when they smashed a twenty-year-old World Record to win the 4x400 in Helsinki.

“I am sad at Les Laing's passing; but I'm grateful for his long life and his contributions to Jamaica.”

Les Laing was inducted into the Central American and Caribbean Confederation Hall of Fame in 2005.

He passed away on Sunday. He would have celebrated his 96th birthday next week.

Grange has offered condolences to his family.