'I feel it deeply', says Grange on passing of Reggae singer Yvonne Sterling

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, is mourning Reggae singer Yvonne Sterling, who died in hospital this morning after suffering a stroke.

“I feel it deeply that we have lost yet another of our entertainers, Yvonne Sterling, who was bouncing back from hard times and had even re-started her recording careerm,” Grange said in a statement this evening.

She recalled that: “Yvonne was so upbeat about the new living quarters she had received after being flooded out last year and going back into the studios again after 30 years. Things were looking up for her following her collaboration with Richie Stephens and Little Lenny.

“Now we are mourning her passing. So very sad.”

“But we thank God for Yvonne's life as we recall recordings and performances which gained her acclaim at home and as far away as Brazil, where fans had launched a drive to raise funds to help her.

“I express my heartfelt sympathies to those she leaves behind.

“May her soul rest in peace.”