Grange saddened by passing of 'Danny' Lyn
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has said news of the death of Maurice “Danny” Lyn, coach of the Constant Spring Football Club, has left her feeling very sad.
Grange described Lyn as one who worked hard for the sport that he loved.
“He was the backbone of the Constant Spring Football Club with many players passing through his hands and doing well.
“We laud him for an outstanding contribution to the development of football in Jamaica.
“I offer my condolences to his family, friends and associates, and to the football fraternity.
“Rest in peace, Danny Lyn.”
