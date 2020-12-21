Grenada suspends all flights from the UK

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) — The Government of Grenada has suspended all flights to the island from the United Kingdom in the wake of reports about the recent discovery of a new strain of COVID-19.

In a statement late Sunday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said this took effect on December 20, until future notice.

The statement added “anyone who has been in the United Kingdom in the previous 14 days will not be permitted entry into Grenada.”

“This decision, taken in line with many other countries, is to prevent, as best as possible, the introduction into Grenada of the new strain of the coronavirus recently discovered in parts of the United Kingdom.”

Scientists have advised that this new strain of COVID-19 poses a new health risk, as it appears to spread more easily, and may be up to 70 per cent more transmissible than the earlier strain.

“We extend apologies to all our stakeholders, including the airlines, and our nationals and friends in the United Kingdom who were scheduled to travel to Grenada in the coming days. As this is a developing situation, decisions have had to be made quickly, and in the best interest of Grenada.”

The administration of Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell stated that the developments will be monitored closely and make further adjustments to Grenada's entry protocols will be made accordingly.