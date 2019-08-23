Gun found after Westmoreland dispute; man arrested

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The police are reporting the arrest of a man yesterday in connection with the seizure of a Parabellum 9mm pistol along with five 9mm rounds of ammunition.

Reports from the Negril police are that a team of officers was on an operation in the area when they were alerted to the transportation centre where a dispute, involving a firearm, was in progress.

The lawmen said on their arrival, the area was searched and the firearm and ammunition found beneath a house in the vicinity.

The identity of the man taken into custody is being withheld pending further investigations.