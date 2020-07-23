UPDATE: Gunman in attack on cops dies in hospital

KINGSTON, Jamaica — One of the two gunmen who reportedly shot at police officers on Constant Spring Road in St Andrew this morning has died.

According to the police, the unidentified man was pronounced dead at hospital while undergoing treatment.

He was shot during an exchange of gunfire with the police about 1:30 this morning.

Read: Two cops shot on Constant Spring Road

Two policemen, who were also shot in the incident, were taken to hospital where one was treated and released and the other admitted.

Preliminary reports are that a police team was on patrol when they saw a car parked at a gas station across from CVM TV.

The lawmen approached the vehicle and the occupants greeted them with gunfire. The police returned the fire and the driver sped off. He however lost control of the vehicle, which crashed metres away.

One of the men ran from the vehicle and escaped. It was later discovered that the driver had been shot.

The police have now blocked Constant Spring Road in the vicinity of the gas station as they process the scene and search for the other gunman, who is believed to have also been shot.

More later.