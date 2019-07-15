Gunshots erupt at Sandz Toronto party
TORONTO, Canada — Gunshots brought popular party series Sandz to a premature end in Toronto, Canada, on Sunday evening.
Acccording to Global News, which quoted Constable David Hopkinson, a brawl broke out and shots were fired.
Hopkinson said officers were on the scene to provide security for the outdoor festival, and they heard shots ring out after a fight erupted. However, nobody was shot.
The lawman said a patron was hit by an object in the brawl. Several people were assessed for minor injuries at the scene, and at least one was taken to hospital as a precaution.
This is not the first time Sandz has been at the centre of controversy.
On January 1, 2018, the party caused a pile-up along the Palisadoes corridor, which leads to Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston. This resulted in severe inconvenience to people arriving in the island as well as those departing.
The organisers subsequently issued an apology.
Several efforts to contact the principals were unsuccessful.
