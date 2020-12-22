Guyana suspends mail to the UK
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Guyana has suspended mail service to the United Kingdom following reports of the rapid spread of a new variant of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
On Monday, the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) informed customers sending letters and parcels to London that all mails to the UK have been suspended until further notice.
The state-owned postal service said it would continue to monitor the situation globally and “make the necessary adjustments to our service. ”
GPOC said it regretted the inconvenience caused and would keep its customers updated on its website and on its Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.
Health personnel in the UK have expressed concern about the variant of COVID-19, which is said to be up to 70 per cent more transmissible.
The emergence of the new variant has sparked travel bans to the UK from a number of countries worldwide, including the Caribbean.
