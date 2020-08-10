Guyana to adopt new measures to deal with COVID-19

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Guyana President Dr Irfaan Ali and Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony have held talks with minor opposition political parties as the country recorded 14 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total of 568.

A government statement said that the meeting on Sunday was “to discuss interests and concerns as the government sets out to revamp the nation's response to the disease”.

Anthony had recently announced that the new administration, which came to office last week, is actively working towards restructuring the response to COVID-19 on all fronts with a more holistic approach.

He said the new approach seeks to provide a more technical and people-centred approach to combatting the onset of the disease in Guyana.

According to the Ministry of Health, seven men and seven women are among the new cases and there are 357 active cases in institutional isolation at various facilities across Guyana, 47 people in institutional quarantine, and four patients housed in the COVID-19 ICU.

“To date, 189 persons have recuperated from COVID-related illnesses while 22 have succumbed. In total 5,280 persons have been tested for the virus.

“Citizens are reminded to continue practising social distancing in the workplace, public spaces, and while using public transportation to reduce the spread of the coronavirus disease.

"They are also reminded to practise frequent hand washing/sanitising and always wear a face mask if they must go out.”

Meanwhile, the government says it is in the process of securing an initial sum of GUY$4.5 billion (One Guyana dollar=US$0.004 cents) as an emergency response to help households affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Ali, speaking at his inauguration over the last weekend, said his administration is creating a COVID-19 Response Unit comprising of policymakers, represented by the primeinister and the minister of health, and regional, international partners such as CARICOM, the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The unit resulted from a rapid assessment. It will be guided by a collaborative policy to address medical responses and to create a COVID-19 impact socio-economic plan for the people, Ali said, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic has already claimed too many lives.