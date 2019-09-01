Half Pint sets the stage for Phillips at constituency conference
KINGSTON, Jamaica -- Reggae artist Lindon Roberts, better known as "Half Pint", with his chart topping song 'Victory', has set the stage for Dr Peter Phillips to address scores of his supporters at the St Andrew East Central constituency annual conference now under way at the Tarrant High School.
With several ranking members of the party on stage, Half Pint provided a break between all the endorsements of Phillips who speaker after speaker described as the "Right Peter".
Among those endorsing Phillips so far have been trade unionists Lambert Brown and Vincent Morrison.
In his endorsement Morrison argued that Phillips is the right man to lead Jamaica at this time.
Quoting extensively from a Jamaica Observer editorial, Morrison argued that Phillips is tried and proven and the leader the PNP needs to elect when delegates vote on Saturday.
PNP heavyweights including KD Knight are expected to take the stage shortly.
Arthur Hall
