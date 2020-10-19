Hanna not averse to naming Bunting to Senate

KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) presidential hopeful Lisa Hanna says while party members who are unsuccessful at the national polls are not traditionally named to the Senate, former Manchester Central MP Peter Bunting could have a future there.

Bunting lost his seat in the September 3 General Election.

Asked by OBSERVER ONLINE this afternoon if she would consider naming Bunting to the vacancy in the Senate, Hanna said: “It's normally not the practice within the party to appoint persons who have necessarily lost their seat to the Senate but it's a dialogue we can all have, certainly moving forward, to build the unity.”

“I believe all Comrades have a space and I believe that we need the best people with the best talents in the best positions,” she added.

The Senate vacancy has arisen from Norman Horne declining appointment. Horne was one of eight senators appointed by Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips, who is to demit office on November 6, the day before Hanna and challenger Mark Golding go head to head at the polls.

Horne said his decision would allow the next Leader of the Opposition a free hand to appoint his or her own senators.

Bunting is a former minister of national security and PNP general secretary.

He unsuccessfully challenged Phillips for the presidency last year. Hanna was among those who backed Phillips.