Hanover cop accused of assaulting detainee granted bail

HANOVER, Jamaica — A Hanover policeman has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to the beating of a detainee at the Lucea Police Station Lock-up in 2014.

Constable Jafari Pearson was charged on Tuesday by the police's Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau following an investigation by The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

INDECOM said Pearson was taken before the Lucea Parish Court, where he was granted bail in the sum of $100,000 with sureties and ordered not to interfere with the witnesses in the case.

The matter was adjourned for mention on September 20.