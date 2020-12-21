Have you seen 16-y-o Ackelia Morns?

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Ackelia Morns otherwise called 'April' of Caymanas Bay, Central Village in St Catherine who has been missing since Monday, December 21.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Central Village police are that about 7:00 am, Ackelia was last seen at home wearing a stripe tights suit and a pair of gold sneakers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ackelia Morris is being asked to contact the Central Village police at 876-984-2644, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.