Health ministry working to cauterise potential surge in COVID-19 cases

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, says there is an aggressive push by the ministry to stave off a potential surge in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the New Year.

“We are concerned that going into the festive season, the temptation is to do more of that which will result in more cases going into January and we want to see if we can try to cauterise it as best as possible… so that come January we can still manage. COVID-19 is here and it is still going to be here for some time,” he said.

Tufton, who was speaking at a special meeting of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation in Falmouth on Thursday, said that particular focus is being placed on western Jamaica where there has been a steady rise in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

The minister has been meeting with key stakeholders in the parishes of Westmoreland, St James, Hanover, Trelawny and St Ann, including the police, health officials and the municipal corporations, in order to address the surge.

He outlined that the common concern among key stakeholders, is that far too many persons are not adhering to the prescribed COVID-19 protocols “and the result of that is higher positivity rates.”

“The belt from Westmoreland to St Ann creates a concern for the Ministry of Health and Wellness. The bed occupancy is high; now is not the time for complacency, now is the time to be more resolute,” Dr Tufton said.

In her presentation, Medical Officer of Health for Trelawny, Dr Diahann Dale, reported that Trelawny has the fourth highest number of COVID-19 cases in western Jamaica and the sixth highest infection rate in the island.

Highlighting statistics, Dr Dale said that the parish has so far recorded over 300 cases of the virus and 14 COVID-19 related deaths.

“So far, 258 persons have recovered and there are currently 38 active cases. All 38 active cases are in isolation, with 33 at home and five in hospital,” she noted.

Dale said that the Ministry of Health and Wellness data up to December 15, 2020, showed that Trelawny has a cumulative COVID-19 case rate of 405 cases per 100,000 population.

“In respect of the active case rate, Trelawny ranks fourth highest at 57 cases per 100,000 population following the other western parishes in this order — Westmoreland, St James, and Hanover,” she informed.

She said that the active COVID-19 cases are in 15 communities including, Falmouth, Duncans, Salt Marsh, Martha Brae, Bounty Hall, Granville, Bunkers Hill, Duanvale, Spicy Hill, Clarks Town, Jackson Town, Stewart Town, Alps, St Vincent and Ulster Spring.

Dale said that the health department is ramping up activities in order to address the rise in cases in the parish.