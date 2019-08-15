Heightened vector control activities in Mandeville, Black River tomorrow

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — The Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA) will deploy more than 200 staff members from its vector control and environmental health units tomorrow to the town centres of Mandeville in Manchester and Black River in St Elizabeth, as it continues the fight against mosquito-borne illnesses.

The move is part of the health authority's enhanced vector control programme.

SRHA said the teams will target the general public, vendors and by standers, but will place primary focus on business owners and operators through education about controlling mosquito-borne illnesses.

The authority is requesting the support and understanding of the business operators as the teams aim to educate and carry out search and destroy operations without causing much disruption to business operations.

The teams will begin with a march at 9:00 am from the office of the Manchester Health Department on Race Course Road into the town of Mandeville while the march in Black River will begin at 9:30 am from the St Elizabeth Health Department at High Street, Black River to the Black River town centre.

SRHA said the enhanced vector control programme will be ongoing.