Holness, Phillips to sign political code of conduct Wednesday

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister and Jamaica Labour Party Leader Andrew Holness and People's National Party President Dr Peter David Phillips are to sign a certificate on Wednesday, signifying their commitment as national leaders to adhere to the political code of conduct.

The Agreement and Declaration on Political Conduct (the Code) was originally signed in 2005. It binds all political parties and officials.

By their symbolic signing, the leaders are calling on their candidates, party officials, members and supporters to uphold wholeheartedly the terms of the code.

The event is being hosted at Emancipation Park, St Andrew, commencing at 9:00 am.

The event will be streamed live on the Facebook page of the Office of the Political Ombudsman.