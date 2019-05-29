Holness to address Police Federation conference in St Ann

ST ANN, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the Jamaica Police Federation 76th Annual Joint Central Conference, now underway at the Moon Palace Jamaica Grange, Ocho Rios in St Ann.

The two-day conference which started this morning is being held under the theme: "Overcoming Challenges, Rebuilding Bridges for a Sustainable Future".

Opposition spokesman on security, Fitz Jackson, during his address called for the Government to rethink the disbanding of the Mobile Reserve unit.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Police Federation, Corporal Arlene McBean, in her presentation, noted that the Federation was not consulted on the shuttering of the unit.

Minister of Security Dr Horace Chang and Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson are scheduled to address the conference later.

Horace Hines