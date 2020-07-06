Humble Lion cries foul over closure of 2020 football season

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Clarendon-based football club Humble Lion says it is dissatisfied with the Jamaica Football Federation's (JFF) decision to call off the rest of the current Red Stripe Premier League season.

The club said it has been contending that the decision was premature and non-consultative, with four rounds left in the regular season and the additional playoff rounds.

“It is our club's opinion and firm belief that JFF and the Premier League Clubs Association could have waited before making such a hurried and rash decision. Worst, without giving due consideration to the level of financial investment and tremendous personal sacrifice made by the clubs throughout the seven months of gruelling competition, to declare the season null and void was a travesty,” a release from Humble Lion said.

It added that it believes that the teams ranked 1-7 at the point of the decision to end the season, had legitimate chance of being crowned RSPL champion or runners-up in the 2019/2020 season, specifically Humble Lion, and that the closed season has deprived players of an opportunity to get valuable exposure at the CONCACAF Club Competition.

“No one knows what the future beckons, but invariably an opportunity lost is never gained back. This act has left a lot of players disillusioned and questioning their commitment to the sport of their choice. Their families depend on them and they correspondingly depend on the Clubs,” the release noted.

The club, which is chaired by newly promoted Minister of Labour and Social Security, Mike Henry, claimed that there were opportunities for a resumption, even as late as August, to determine the Champions of RSPL for 2020, which is what they had expected, as well as to be able to participate in the CONCACAF Club Championships in 2021.

They said that even more disturbing was that the Clarendon parish association has not represented their interest, since the decision to close down the season was made May 15, while other football leagues in countries with higher incidences of COVID-19 than Jamaica have resumed competitions with the attendant protocols.

Balford Henry