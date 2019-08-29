Hurricane Dorian could hit Florida as Category 4 storm

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Dorian could potentially hit the US coast as a powerful Category 4 storm.

Forecast models show Dorian could have maximum sustained winds as high as 130 mph (209 kph) as it approaches the Florida coast over the Labor Day weekend, putting it right at the threshold of Category 4 strength.

Florida Governor DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for counties that could be in the storm's path and urged people to have a week's worth of supplies on hand.