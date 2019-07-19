Hylton has mixed feelings about SOE in Western St Andrew
KINGSTON, Jamaica — MP for Western St Andrew, Anthony Hylton, says that he has mixed feeling about the state of emergency (SOE) imposed on the constituency since July 7.
Hylton admitted that many, if not most of the communities “are relieved to see the strong show of force by the police and military presence, in countering the lawlessness they have experienced for extended periods of time in their communities”.
However, he warned that the SOE alone was not enough and the situation could worsen without other interventions.
“They (residents) are as clear as I am, that if the opportunity is not taken to begin to address the conditions giving rise to this situation in the first place, then it's only a matter of time before we/they are at the mercy of the youth gangs, again,” he told the House of Representatives in the Sectoral Debate on Tuesday.
“It is for this reason, Mr Speaker, that as Member of Parliament for some of the communities now under the State of Public Emergency, I declare that I have mixed feeling today: Happy for those feeling the sense of respite from the shootings and murders in their communities, but anxious that, at the same time, more than the police and military presence, other actions necessary to support these measures need to be taken simultaneously and urgently,” he said.
"I have spoken to a few of these today in this presentation, but time does not allow for a fuller briefing of more of the pressing issues. For these, I will be seeking audience with my neighbour and colleague, the Most Honourable Prime Minister,” he added.
