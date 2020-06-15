Man shot dead by police in St Mary

ST MARY, Jamaica — A man was fatally shot during an alleged confrontation with lawmen in Stewart Town, St Mary earlier today.

The constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) reported that a 9mm pistol with an extended magazine was seized during the incident.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

CCU said the matter has been reported to the Inspectorate of Professional Standards and Oversight Bureau (IPROB) and the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).