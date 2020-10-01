INDECOM to have oversight role in gun salute probe

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) says it will have an oversight role in the investigation of a social media video that captured bike stunts and gunshots being fired at a policeman's wake recently.

The video, which was shot in a rural St Andrew community, showed members in breach of the Disaster Risk Management Act, the Firearms Act and the Noise Abatement Act, among others.

So far, four members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) have been placed on interdiction in relation to the incident.

INDECOM, in a statement yesterday, commended the speedy response and action by the JCF and Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, who ordered an investigation soon after the video surfaced.

The enquiries are being led by the JCF's Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) and Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB).

“IPROB has kept the commission (INDECOM) fully informed of the decisive actions taken to date, with regard to identifying officers and securing forensic material and will continue to provide updates.​

“Discharge of firearms by members of the security forces remain one of the top five incidents investigated by the commission annually. Gun salutes are illegal and the consequences of such inappropriate use of firearms can have adverse effects, causing injury or death,” the statement added.

INDECOM also reminded all firearm holders (government and privately issued) of their duty to operate the weapon under the laws and policies for which it was assigned.