'I have acted appropriately to address corruption' — Holness

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister and Leader of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Andrew Holness is confident that he has handled matters of corruption appropriately but Opposition Leader Peter Phillips is of a different opinion.

In the just-concluded leadership debate between the two party leaders, Holness was asked to comment on the issue of corruption and the removal of ministers from the Cabinet.

The prime minister noted that factors for removal range from non-performance, dereliction of duties, lack of accountability, lack of responsiveness among other issues.

“I have to be satisfied that there is enough, even without an independent authority investigating and pronouncing, I would have to satisfy myself that there is enough. Once I am satisfied I will act. Further actions sometimes require that I await the pronouncement of independent bodies that are authorised to make definitive statements on corruption,” Holness said.

“I have acted proportionately and appropriately to address issues of impropriety, issues of lack of accountability (and) issues of corruption,” he further expressed.

However, Phillips, in his rebuttal, highlighted that with the issue of corruption at Petrojam, then minister of energy Andrew Wheatley removed himself when he resigned from the Cabinet and no action was brought against former education minister Ruel Reid until the Opposition brought up the matter in Parliament.

The People's National Party president said a number of other ministers have been found wanting.

“It reflects a lack of commitment to the principles of anti-corruption and it reflects a failure to be bold and decisive in showing leadership to the country,” said Phillips.