Immigration advocacy group decries Trump's new asylum regulations

NEW YORK, United States (CMC) — A major immigration advocacy group has decried President Donald Trump's new asylum regulations, saying that he has gutted the asylum system for Caribbean and other immigrants, and mocked American values.

“For four years, President Trump has flagrantly disregarded international law, domestic law and our moral, humanitarian obligations as he's dismantled America's asylum system brick by brick,” Anu Joshi, Vice President of Policy for the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC), an umbrella group representing hundreds of immigrant advocacy group in New York, told the Caribbean Media Corporation on Friday.

“The result has been a cruel mockery of our long history of offering a safe haven for those fleeing violence and persecution,” he added. “These newest administrative rule changes are more of the same cold-hearted and racist attacks from a regime pursuing a single-minded obsession to keep Black and brown people out.

“On January 20, 2021, President-elect Joe Biden must end this egregious assault on American values by immediately rescinding these administrative rule changes that have undermined our standing in the world,” continued Joshi, alluding to the date when Biden will be sworn in as the next president of the United States.

He said that the Trump administration, on December 10, finalised new regulations that would “annihilate the country's asylum system”.

The rules raise the standard of proof for migrants hoping to obtain asylum and allow immigration judges to deny applications for protection without allowing migrants to present their case in court.

In a joint statement, the US Departments of Justice and Homeland Security published the final rule on procedures for asylum and withholding of removal, saying that the final rule will “streamline and enhance procedures for the adjudication of claims for asylum, withholding of removal and protection under the Convention Against Torture (CAT) regulations.

“The final rule, consistent with the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), will enable the departments to more effectively separate baseless claims from meritorious ones,” the statement said.

“This will better ensure groundless claims do not delay or divert resources from deserving claims, and in particular, will better ensure the security of our nation's borders by facilitating the efficient review of claims in a manner consistent with the law and the integrity of our immigration system,” it added.

The final rule makes the changes to the Departments' regulations, including amending the regulations governing credible fear determinations “so that individuals found to have such a fear will have their claims for asylum, withholding of removal, or protection under the CAT adjudicated by an immigration judge in streamlined proceedings, rather than in immigration court proceedings conducted under section 240 of the INA”; and permitting immigration judges to “pretermit asylum applications without a hearing if the application does not demonstrate prima facie eligibility for relief.”