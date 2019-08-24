India 14-0 at lunch, lead Windies by 89 runs

NORTH SOUND, Antigua and Barbuda (AFP) — India were 14 without loss in their second innings, a lead of 89 runs, at lunch on the third day of the first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Saturday. Brief scores India 297 (A Rahane 81, R Jadeja 58, K L Rahul 44; K Roach 4-66) and 14-0 v West Indies 222 (R Chase 48; I Sharma 5-43) Toss: West Indies

