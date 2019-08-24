India 185-3, lead Windies by 260

NORTH SOUND, Antigua and Barbuda (AFP) — India were 185 for three in their second innings, a lead of 260 runs, at stumps on the third day of the first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Saturday.

Brief scores:

India 297 (A Rahane 81, R Jadeja 58, K L Rahul 44; K Roach 4-66) and 185-3 (A Rahane 53 n/o, V Kohli 51 n/o) v West Indies 222 (R Chase 48, J Holder 39, S Hetmyer 35; I Sharma 5-43)