India 72-2 at lunch on day one of 2nd Test v West Indies
KINGSTON, Jamaica — India are 72-2 against hosts West Indies on day one of the second Test match at Sabina Park.
The not out batsmen are Mayank Agarwal, on 41, and captain Virat Kohli, on five.
Earlier, West Indies won the toss in hot and sunny conditions and chose to field first, with the pitch covered in live grass. Medium pacer Jason Holder, the home team skipper, got the first breakthrough, forcing an edge of opener KL Rahul for debutant Rahkeem Cornwall to cup the catch at first slip.
Off-spinner Cornwall played a more central role in the fall of the second wicket, getting extra bounce from a delivery to Cheteshwar Pujara that the batsman cut into the hands of Shamarh Brooks at point.
Before a ball was bowled, there was a scare for legendary former West Indies batsman Sir Vivian Richards after he struggled with illness during pre-game commentary and had to be helped off the field.
Later reports said he had struggled with the heat and has since recovered.
Teams: West Indies – Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jahmar Hamilton, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.
India – Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.
Sanjay Myers
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy