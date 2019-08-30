India 72-2 at lunch on day one of 2nd Test v West Indies

KINGSTON, Jamaica — India are 72-2 against hosts West Indies on day one of the second Test match at Sabina Park.

The not out batsmen are Mayank Agarwal, on 41, and captain Virat Kohli, on five.

Earlier, West Indies won the toss in hot and sunny conditions and chose to field first, with the pitch covered in live grass. Medium pacer Jason Holder, the home team skipper, got the first breakthrough, forcing an edge of opener KL Rahul for debutant Rahkeem Cornwall to cup the catch at first slip.

Off-spinner Cornwall played a more central role in the fall of the second wicket, getting extra bounce from a delivery to Cheteshwar Pujara that the batsman cut into the hands of Shamarh Brooks at point.

Before a ball was bowled, there was a scare for legendary former West Indies batsman Sir Vivian Richards after he struggled with illness during pre-game commentary and had to be helped off the field.

Later reports said he had struggled with the heat and has since recovered.

Teams: West Indies – Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jahmar Hamilton, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.

India – Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.

Sanjay Myers