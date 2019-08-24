India 98-3 at tea, lead Windies by 173 runs

NORTH SOUND, Antigua and Barbuda (AFP) — India were 98 for three in their second innings, a lead of 173 runs, at tea on the third day of the first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Saturday.

India 297 (A Rahane 81, R Jadeja 58, K L Rahul 44; K Roach 4-66) and 98-3 (K L Rahul 38) v West Indies 222 (R Chase 48; I Sharma 5-43)

Match situation: India lead by 173 runs with seven second innings wickets in hand

Toss: West Indies