India beat West Indies by 257 runs, win Test series 2-0

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AFP) — India bowled West Indies out for 210 in Kingston, Jamaica, on Monday to win the second Test by 257 runs and complete a sweep of the two-match series.

West Indies lost key batsman Darren Bravo to concussion shortly after the start of play but under the new protocols, the home team called Shamarh Brooks into their lineup. He went on to hit the top score on the 12-batsman scorecard, with 50. Jermaine Blackwood, with 38, and Jason Holder, 39 also put up some late-order resistance.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja and quick bowler Mohammed Shami both took three wickets for India.