India crush West Indies by 318 runs to win first Test
NORTH SOUND, Antigua and Barbuda (AFP) — India hammered the West Indies by 318 runs after tea on the fourth day of the first Test in Antigua on Sunday.
Seamer Jasprit Bumrah finished the second innings with 5-7 after the hosts crashed to 15 for five at tea before they reached 100 all out.
India captain Virat Kohli had declared his team's second innings on 343-7 to set the home outfit an improbable victory target of 419 as his side claimed their biggest away Test win.
Brief scores:
India 297 (A Rahane 81, R Jadeja 58, K L Rahul 44; K Roach 4-66) and 343-7 declared (A Rahane 102, H Vihari 93, V Kohli 51; R Chase 4-132) v West Indies 222 (R Chase 48; I Sharma 5-43) and 100 (K Roach 38; J Bumrah 5-7)
Result: India won by 318 runs
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy