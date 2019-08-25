India crush West Indies by 318 runs to win first Test

NORTH SOUND, Antigua and Barbuda (AFP) — India hammered the West Indies by 318 runs after tea on the fourth day of the first Test in Antigua on Sunday.

Seamer Jasprit Bumrah finished the second innings with 5-7 after the hosts crashed to 15 for five at tea before they reached 100 all out.

India captain Virat Kohli had declared his team's second innings on 343-7 to set the home outfit an improbable victory target of 419 as his side claimed their biggest away Test win.

Brief scores:

India 297 (A Rahane 81, R Jadeja 58, K L Rahul 44; K Roach 4-66) and 343-7 declared (A Rahane 102, H Vihari 93, V Kohli 51; R Chase 4-132) v West Indies 222 (R Chase 48; I Sharma 5-43) and 100 (K Roach 38; J Bumrah 5-7)

Result: India won by 318 runs