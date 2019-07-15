Inflation drops by 0.1% for June
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica's Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of June fell by 0.1 per cent, according to figures released today by the Statistical institute of Jamaica (STATIN).
The plunge in inflation was mainly as a result of the 1.2 per cent fall in the index for the division 'housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels' due to lower electricity rates, reported STATIN.
It said there was also a 1.0 per cent decrease in the 'transport' division which was attributable to lower petrol prices and airfares.
The rate of inflation was moderated by the heavily weighted 'food and non-alcoholic beverages' division, which increased by 0.2 per cent.
STATIN said for the period under review, the calendar year-to-date movement was a positive 1.4 per cent, the point-to-point inflation 4.2 per cent and the fiscal year-to-date 0.8 per cent for the period.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures changes in the general level of prices of consumer goods and services purchased by private households.
