Inflows at Mona plant decline, water supply to customers affected
ST ANDREW, Jamaica — The National Water Commission is advising that there has been a significant drop in the volume of inflows to the Mona Treatment Plant in St Andrew, which has further affected already low production levels from the plant.
According to NWC, as at 4:00 am on Sunday, the inflows recorded at the Mona Treatment Plant were 2.5 million gallons, which is a sharp drop from the average four to five million gallons recorded for the previous days.
The commission said it requires a minimum of 11 million gallons daily to adequately supply customer demand across the service area of the facility.
Based on this decline, the NWC is projecting that a number of the communities supplied by the plant will experience reduced supplies during the scheduled periods from September 1.
"The team is actively carrying out checks along the transmission line to verify the cause of the overnight sharp fall off. It must be noted however that the overall regulations will remain in force until the watershed area experiences relief from the prevailing drought conditions," said NWC.
Areas affected: Mona Heights, Cross Roads, Mountain View, Old Hope Road, Hope Road, Hope Flats, Papine, Gordon Town, Beverly Hills, Ravina, Mona Road, Devon Square, Waterloo Road, Upper Maxfield Avenue, Beverley Hills, Seymour Lands, Mountain View, sections of Liguanea, National Heroes Circle, Beverly Gardens, Franklin Town, downtown Kingston and Whitfield Town
